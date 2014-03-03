BRIEF-Janusz Skopowski buys 30.58 stake in Black Pearl
* Informed on Wednesday that Janusz Skopowski following transactions on April 18 bought 30.58 percent stake in the company
HONG KONG, March 3 Property developer China Vanke Co Ltd said on Monday Chinese regulators had approved its plan for a stock market listing in Hong Kong by way of introduction, paving the way for fresh funding from overseas.
China's top listed developer first announced last January it would move its foreign-currency B-shares to Hong Kong, the second company to leave the mainland's moribund B-share market in Shenzhen.
Vanke's major investors include Singapore state investment arm GIC, Asian asset manager Value Partners and China Resources Corp.
Vanke's B-shares, which are denominated in Hong Kong dollars, earlier closed down 2.2 percent at HK$11.25. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by David Holmes)
ABU DHABI, April 20 Mubadala Capital, an arm of Abu Dhabi's state fund Mubadala, said it had conudcted a private equity transaction with European fund manager Ardian, which had committed to invest $2.5 billion in the deal.