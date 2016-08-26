HONG KONG Aug 26 China Vanke Co Ltd
is seeking to buy Central Plaza in Shanghai from
private equity firm Carlyle Group for around 2.46 billion
yuan ($368.94 million), Basis Point reported on Friday, quoting
sources.
Vanke, the residential property developer at the centre of a
high-profile power struggle, is planning to buy through its
wholly owned private equity arm V Capital Ltd, with a $194
million loan facility, sources told Basis Point.
China's top homebuilder will eventually hold only a 10
percent interest in the property after selling 90 percent to a
third party, it said.
Vanke did not respond to an email seeking comment, while
Carlyle declined to comment.
Central Plaza is a grade-A office tower in Shanghai's
central business district Huangpu, opposite to the city's
landmark Shanghai Grand Theatre.
Carlyle bought the building from Singapore-listed real
estate fund Forterra Trust for $267 million in April 2013.
Meanwhile, Vanke is trying to fend off a hostile takeover by
financial conglomerate Baoneng Group with a $6.9 billion deal
with white knight Shenzhen Metro. However, the deal was opposed
by major shareholders as it will dilute their shareholding.
($1 = 6.6678 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Carol Zhong at Basis Point; Additional reporting
by Clare Jim; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)