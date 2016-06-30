* Vanke in midst of high-profile China corporate power
struggle
* Biggest shareholder Baoneng seeking to remove board
* No. 2 shareholder China Resources opposes Shenzhen Metro
deal
* But China Resources says not seeking to oust board
(Adds quotes from Baoneng and China Resources)
By Clare Jim
HONG KONG, June 30 China Vanke Co Ltd
, embroiled in one of the country's most-high profile
corporate power struggles, received a boost on Thursday when its
second biggest shareholder said it opposed plans to oust the
property developer's board.
Financial conglomerate Baoneng, its largest shareholder, is
seeking the removal of Vanke's board - a step it took after
Vanke announced a $6.9 billion deal with white knight Shenzhen
Metro Group that would dilute Baoneng's stake.
Local media had speculated that No. 2 shareholder
state-owned China Resources Group, which has also voiced its
opposition to the Shenzhen Metro deal, was working in concert
with Baoneng. The Shenzhen bourse had also asked the two
shareholders to clarify if they were working together to block
the deal.
But while China Resources' current backing of the board will
help lift Vanke management's chances of keeping their jobs, it
remains unclear whether the country's largest property developer
will be able complete the Shenzhen Metro deal and fend off
further shareholder pressure.
China Resources did not say why it opposed an ouster but
said it would consider a future restructuring of the board "from
a perspective that is beneficial to the company's development".
Shares of Vanke in Hong Kong jumped 4.3 percent, compared to
a 1.8 percent gain in the broader market. Vanke's shares
in Shenzhen have been suspended since Dec. 18.
FOCUS ON BOURSE
Both Baoneng, which has built up a stake of 24.3 percent in
Vanke, and China Resources, which owns 15.2 percent, also issued
separate statements saying that they were not acting together.
Shanghai-based UOB Kay Hian analyst David Yang said the
focus was now on what the bourse would do as it could still rule
that the two shareholders are working in concert which may
trigger a buyout clause. The bourse will also rule on whether it
approves the Shenzhen Metro deal or not.
"The bourse's enquiries have shown that regulators don't
only care what is happening at the corporate level, but also
care about what is happening at the market level and whether
small shareholders are being protected," he said.
China's official news agency Xinhua has been particularly
critical of the saga, saying in an editorial column on Tuesday
that the confrontation between Vanke management and major
shareholders had descended into "irrational wilfulness" that was
hurting the company's growth, its employees as well as returns
for shareholders.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)