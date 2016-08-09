Aug 9 China Vanke new shareholder China Evergrande Group has nudged up its stake in its bigger rival to 5 percent, but investors remain in the dark about its intentions concerning what is already a very messy battle for control of Vanke.

Vanke, a builder of homes for the middle classes, has been busy fending off what it sees as a potential hostile takeover by private financial conglomerate Baoneng Group, its largest stakeholder with roughly 25 percent.

The rare boardroom battle for a Chinese listed company also involves Shenzhen Metro, which Vanke management has roped in as a white knight and China Resources Group, Vanke's no. 2 shareholder.

China Resources has, like Baoneng, opposed Vanke's planned $6.9 billion deal with Shenzhen Metro but not sided with Baoneng in its efforts to oust Vanke's board.

Evergrande, the industry's no.2 player and a highly leveraged company, muddied the waters last week when it bought a 4.69 percent stake as "an investment" for about $1.4 billion, becoming Vanke's fourth largest shareholder.

It disclosed late Monday that it has now lifted that stake to 5 percent - a move in keeping with analysts' expectations given Evergrande's propensity for aggressive investments.

Evergrande also said this week it had raised its stake in goods trading company Langfang Development Co Ltd to 15 percent. It took over smaller peer China Calxon Group this year.

Vanke, a company with $28 billion in annual revenue, has not commented on Evergrande's investment.

Vanke's Shenzhen-listed shares eased 1.5 percent on Tuesday. after jumping as much as 28 percent since Thursday on Evergrande's investment. Prior to that, they had been on downward trend since coming off a six-month trading halt, tracking losses in Vanke's Hong Kong-listed shares stemming from the power struggle. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Additional reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)