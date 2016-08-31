* Vanke embroiled in complicated power struggle
* Hong Kong fund Nexus is close to Evergrande - Mingpao
* Evergrande has built up stake in Vanke but not said why
(Recasts and adds report that fund is close to Evergrande)
By Clare Jim
HONG KONG, Aug 31 A Hong Kong-based fund has
further increased its stake in China Vanke Co Ltd
, the country's biggest property developer currently
embroiled in a high-profile power struggle, sending shares in
Vanke higher.
The total amount of Vanke shares owned by Nexus Capital
Management remains small, but the fund is reportedly close to
China Evergrande, the country's second largest
property developer which has recently built up a near 7 percent
interest in Vanke. That in turn has fanned market speculation
that Vanke's shares will continue to be in demand.
Vanke, which has a market value of nearly $40 billion and
annual revenue of $28 billion, is battling financial
conglomerate Baoneng which has acquired 25 percent of the
company over the past year and has tried to oust its board.
The emergence of Evergrande as a key shareholder has taken
the market by surprise. Neither Evergrande nor Nexus have made
intentions concerning their holdings in Vanke clear.
Nexus said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday that it
has marginally lifted its holding to own 11.5 percent of Vanke's
Hong Kong-listed shares. That represents a 1.4 percent interest
in total shares of Vanke, which is also listed in Shenzhen,
according to Reuters calculations.
Nexus first reported a 7.3 percent interest in Vanke's Hong
Kong shares on Aug. 9, and lifted its stake at least three times
since.
Hong Kong newspaper Mingpao reported this month that Nexus
Capital is owned by Cheung Chung Kiu, the chairman of Chinese
property developer C C Land and a good friend of
Evergrande chairman Hui Ka Yan.
Nexus Capital and Vanke declined to comment. C C Land and
Evergrande did not respond to requests for comment from Reuters.
Vanke's Hong Kong-listed stock rose 2 percent in Wednesday
afternoon trade while its Shenzhen shares jumped 10 percent.
Fearing a hostile takeover by Baoneng, Vanke's management
announced in June a $6.9 billion deal with white knight Shenzhen
Metro Group but it is unclear whether it will succeed.
Both Baoneng and China Resources, Vanke's second-largest
shareholder with a 15 percent holding, have said they oppose it.
China Resources has not, however, sided with Baoneng in its
efforts to oust the board.
A decision by Fitch ratings agency to maintain its credit
rating and outlook on Vanke also supported the stock on
Wednesday. That contrasted with decisions by Standard & Poor's
and Moody's Investors Service last week to lower Vanke's outlook
to negative due to the uncertainty surrounding the company.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)