HONG KONG, June 28 The Shenzhen Stock Exchange
said it is seeking clarification from China Vanke's
two largest shareholders as to whether they are acting
in concert to block the company's $6.9 billion deal with
Shenzhen Metro.
Fearing a hostile takeover bid by financial conglomerate
Baoneng, Vanke's management has announced a deal with Shenzhen
Metro Group that would make the subway operator its largest
shareholder while the stakes held by Baoneng and state-owned
China Resources would be diluted.
Striking back, Baoneng has called for the ouster of Vanke's
board while China Resources has separately said that it opposes
the deal and would vote against it.
Baoneng currently holds around 24 percent of Vanke while
China Resources holds about 15 percent. Together, the two have
sufficient votes to block the deal, the bourse said.
If a deal with Shenzhen Metro went through, those stakes
would be reduced to around 19 percent and 12 percent.
In a letter to one of Baoneng's firms that holds shares in
Vanke, the bourse also asked whether the firm had considered the
impact of calling for an ouster of the board without proposing
replacements.
The exchange has also queried if Baoneng broke an earlier
promise to not change the make-up of the board or the senior
management.
Vanke executives told shareholders on Monday that the newly
unveiled plans by Baoneng to get rid of the board were already
threatening the health of the company.
Credit ratings agency Moody's also said late on Monday that
it viewed the proposed removal of Vanke's directors as
potentially damaging its rating or outlook.
