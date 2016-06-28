* Bourse asks Baoneng, China Resources to say if working
together
* Both Baoneng, China Resources oppose Vanke-Shenzhen Metro
deal
* Vanke battle is a rare high profile power struggle in
China Inc
* Move to oust board without proposing replacements also
queried
By Clare Jim
HONG KONG, June 28 The Shenzhen Stock Exchange
has asked China Vanke's two largest
shareholders to clarify whether they are acting in concert to
block the company's $6.9 billion deal with white knight Shenzhen
Metro.
The request is the latest development in a rare high profile
corporate power struggle in China that erupted after financial
conglomerate Baoneng built up a 24 percent stake in Vanke, the
country's biggest property developer with $28 billion in annual
revenue.
Fearing a hostile takeover bid by Baoneng, Vanke's
management this month announced a deal with Shenzhen Metro that
would make the subway operator its largest shareholder while the
stakes held by Baoneng and state-owned China Resources Group
would be diluted.
Baoneng has not disclosed publicly whether it is interested
in a hostile takeover bid but the possibility that one might be
in the offing has drawn intense coverage by domestic media.
Baoneng has, however, been angered by the Shenzhen Metro
deal and called for the ouster of Vanke's board. China
Resources, which owns 15 percent of Vanke, has separately said
that it opposes the deal and would vote against it.
Together, the two have sufficient votes to block the deal,
the bourse said.
"The stock exchange's enquiries are to protect the right of
shareholders to information," said Liu Junhai, a director at the
Renmin University of China's law center in Beijing.
"Acting in concert itself does not infringe the law but you
need to inform the public and let shareholders decide whether
the actions are good or bad and which side they want to take."
Baoneng and China Resources did not respond to Reuters
requests for comment.
In a letter to one of Baoneng's firms that holds shares in
Vanke, the bourse also asked whether the firm had considered the
impact of calling for an ouster of the board without proposing
replacements.
The exchange has also queried if Baoneng broke an earlier
promise to not change the make-up of the board or the senior
management.
Vanke executives told shareholders on Monday that the newly
unveiled plans by Baoneng to get rid of the board were already
threatening the health of the company.
Credit ratings agency Moody's also said late on Monday that
it viewed the proposed removal of Vanke's directors as
potentially damaging its rating or outlook.
If a deal with Shenzhen Metro went through, Baoneng and
China Resources's stakes would be reduced to around 19 percent
and 12 percent respectively.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Clare Jim; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)