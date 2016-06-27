HONG KONG, June 27 China's biggest property
company China Vanke Co Ltd said two major
investors asked for a shareholder meeting to seek approval to
remove founder and chairman Wang Shi and 11 other directors from
the board.
Shenzhen Jushenghua Co Ltd and Foresea Life Insurance Co
Ltd, holding an aggregate 24.29 percent of China Vanke's total
issued share capital, requested the extraordinary general
meeting, China Vanke said late Sunday in a filing to the Hong
Kong bourse late on Sunday.
The board would respond within 10 days.
In March, China Vanke signed a deal worth up to $9.3 billion
that could make subway operator Shenzhen Metro Group its biggest
investor, intensifying a battle for control between Vanke's
management and biggest current shareholder, financial
conglomerate Baoneng.
China Vanke's second-biggest shareholder, China Resources
Group, also increased its opposition to a planned purchase by
China's biggest property company that would see it issue shares
to a white knight, raising doubts whether the deal would go
ahead.
China's securities regulator said on Friday that the stock
exchange had started an inquiry into China Vanke's restructuring
plan, and it was looking into details of Vanke's board meeting,
and the function of independent directors.
