* Vanke deal with Shenzhen Metro opposed by two shareholder
blocs
* Deal with Shenzhen Metro also under regulatory scrutiny
* Vanke to respond to Baoneng board ouster request in 10
days
* Lenders already reconsidering how they rate Vanke credit
-Vanke
(Recasts with Vanke comments at shareholders' meeting)
By Clare Jim
HONG KONG, June 27 China Vanke Co Ltd
, embroiled in one of the country's most high-profile
corporate power struggles, said that newly unveiled plans by its
largest shareholder to oust its board were already threatening
the health of the company.
Fearing a hostile takeover bid by financial conglomerate
Baoneng which has built up a 24.3 percent stake in China's
biggest property firm, Vanke's management this month announced a
$6.9 billion deal with white knight Shenzhen Metro Group.
Under that deal, Shenzhen Metro would become Vanke's biggest
shareholder with 20.6 percent of the company, diluting the
holdings of Baoneng and as well as those of state-owned China
Resources Group - a proposal that has drawn the ire of both
shareholders as well as regulatory scrutiny.
Striking back, two Baoneng firms, Shenzhen Jushenghua Co Ltd
and Foresea Life Insurance Co Ltd, have called for the ouster of
founder and chairman Wang Shi and the rest of the Vanke board,
as well as for an extraordinary general meeting.
Vanke, a company that booked $28 billion in revenue last
year, was first notified of Baoneng's intentions on Friday and
disclosed the plan on Sunday. It said it will respond to the
request within 10 days.
Vanke President Yu Liang told a shareholders meeting in
Shenzhen on Monday that the company's business was already being
adversely affected in the wake of Baoneng's move.
"Some of our projects now face the risk of cancellation,
banks are reconsidering how they rate our credit, partners are
looking to adjust business terms and head hunters are eyeing our
employees," he said.
Vanke's shares in Hong Kong lost 3.8 percent on Monday after
the disclosure of Baoneng's move but before the end of the
shareholders' meeting. Its Shenzhen-listed stock has been
suspended since Dec. 18.
"Baoneng is trying to increase its bargaining power, seeking
to join hands with China Resources and force their common enemy
off the board," said UOB Kay Hian analyst David Yang.
But Yang said he thought Baoneng's chances of success with
this tactic were low as it requires a two-thirds approval from
the board which is currently dominated by Vanke management.
China Resources did not respond to a Reuters request for
comment on the Baoneng move.
China Resources has previously challenged Vanke's assertion
that the deal with Shenzhen Metro has been approved, arguing
that the two-third majority of votes requirement was not met
since a board member abstained from voting.
There is also doubt about whether Vanke management's deal
with Shenzhen Metro will sail through smoothly given regulatory
concerns.
China's securities regulator said on Friday that the stock
exchange had started an inquiry into the firm's restructuring
plan, and it was looking into details of Vanke's board meeting,
and the function of independent directors.
Under the Shenzhen Metro deal, Baoneng's holding in Vanke
would fall to 19.3 percent while China Resources' stake would
drop to 12.1 percent from 15.2 percent. Vanke has said it will
take another two to three months to complete the deal.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Addiitonal reporting by Donny Kwok and
Engen Tham; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)