HONG KONG, July 4 Property developer China Vanke Co Ltd's Shenzhen shares fell by their daily limit of 10 percent on Monday as trading resumed on the mainland bourse after a suspension of more than six months pending a restructuring plan.

The stock, suspended since Dec. 18, fell to 21.99 yuan before the daily limit drop triggered a new halt.

Meanwhile Hong Kong shares of China Vanke, embroiled in one of China's most-high profile corporate power struggles, rose 4.6 percent in early trade after it rejected a shareholder call for an extraordinary general meeting aimed at ousting its board. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)