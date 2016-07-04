HONG KONG, July 4 Property developer China Vanke
Co Ltd's Shenzhen shares fell by their daily limit
of 10 percent on Monday as trading resumed on the mainland
bourse after a suspension of more than six months pending a
restructuring plan.
The stock, suspended since Dec. 18, fell to 21.99 yuan
before the daily limit drop triggered a new halt.
Meanwhile Hong Kong shares of China Vanke,
embroiled in one of China's most-high profile corporate power
struggles, rose 4.6 percent in early trade after it rejected a
shareholder call for an extraordinary general meeting aimed at
ousting its board.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)