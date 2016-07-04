* Biggest investor Baoneng seeking to replace Vanke
directors
* Row after Vanke $6.9 bln accord with Shenzhen Metro Group
* Deal with Shenzhen Metro would dilute Baoneng's 24.3 pct
stake
HONG KONG, July 4 China Vanke's Hong
Kong shares jumped over 7 percent in early trading on Monday
after the property developer rejected a call from its biggest
shareholder for an extraordinary general meeting aimed at
ousting its board.
Embroiled in one of China's most-high profile corporate
power struggles, financial conglomerate Baoneng is seeking the
removal of Vanke's board after the property firm said it had
struck a $6.9 billion deal with Shenzhen Metro Group that would
dilute Baoneng's stake.
Despite the Vanke board's initial rejection, Baoneng, if it
insists, can still propose to a supervisory committee that an
extraordinary shareholder meeting be called to oust the board
and the chairman. Baoneng has a 24.3 percent stake in Vanke.
It can then also renew its own call for a shareholder
meeting if the supervisory committee doesn't agree.
Meantime Vanke's Shenzhen shares fell by their
daily limit of 10 percent on Monday as trading resumed on the
mainland bourse after a suspension of more than six months
pending a restructuring plan.
The stock, suspended since Dec. 18, fell to 21.99 yuan
before the daily limit drop triggered a new halt.
