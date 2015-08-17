* Says property industry is recovering, but slowly

* Vanke to set up 5 new business this year to diversify revenue

* Working with govt to settle compensation for Tianjin homeowners (Adds quotes, details on company, context on market)

By Clare Jim

HONG KONG, Aug 17 China's real estate market is slowly emerging from a year-long slump, the president of developer China Vanke Co Ltd said, but warned it would take a long time for the sector key to economic growth to make a full recovery.

Yu Liang was speaking to reporters a day after Vanke , China's largest property developer by sales, reported a 5.5 percent rise in first-half core-net profit, but said operating margins shrank due to higher purchasing costs.

"It'll take time, but it's confirmed that a recovery is ongoing. But it'll take a time," Yu said. "The number of land acquisitions has decreased, and inventory is slowly being digested."

Vanke's assessment matches that of China's top economic planner, which this month said the property market was likely to continue to improve in the second half of this year, helping boost an economy growing at its slowest pace in nearly quarter of a century.

But while home sales and prices have picked up in bigger Chinese cities in recent months after a barrage of government support measures, conditions remain weak in smaller cities.

Yu said that in cities such as Beijing, Guangzhou and Shanghai, land was selling at a high premium but that up to 80 percent of land was going unsold in smaller cities, highlighting the discrepancy in the market.

He said chasing high margins in a market focused on clearing inventory was unrealistic, adding that Vanke would continue to diversify away from its traditional real estate development business and into fields such as property management and real estate logistics to enhance its own margins.

Yu said 5,200 residential units at three developments were damaged in blasts in the northeastern city of Tianjin last week and homeowners were inspecting the extent of the damage to their buildings in groups from Monday.

China Vanke will work with the government to settle any compensation for homeowners and any deals would not have a significant impact on the company's bottom line, he added.

The death toll from the two blasts last Wednesday rose to 114, officials said. More than 700 people were injured and 70 are still missing, most of them fire fighters, the official Xinhua news agency said.

China Vanke's Hong Kong-listed shares closed down 3 percent on Monday, lagging a 0.7 percent fall in the broader market.

(Additional reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Miral Fahmy)