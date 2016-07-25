* Baoneng embroiled in hostile takeover bid for Vanke
* Baoneng used shadow loan products to build Vanke stake
* Banks exposed to stocks through so-called AMP products
* Investors warn heavy-handed response could hit stock mkt
* Issue could speed up move to a single financial regulator
By Michelle Price and Clare Jim
HONG KONG, July 25 A bitter shareholder row at
China's largest property developer is a first big test for the
country's new securities chief, appointed earlier this year to
heal the wounds of last year's stock market meltdown and restore
investor confidence.
A high-profile takeover tussle at China Vanke Co Ltd
has shone a light on risky shadow lending products
known as Asset Management Plans (AMPs) used by Vanke's top
investor Baoneng Group to finance its stakebuilding - fuelling
investor concern over the more widespread use of such products.
Investors and analysts want to see how China Securities
Regulatory Commission (CSRC) Chairman Liu Shiyu will handle the
issue, warning that a heavy-handed response similar to last
summer's market interventions could spark another stock
sell-off.
Liu, who took over in February to restore the regulatory
agency's reputation after it came under fire for mishandling
last year's market crash, is a former central bank
deputy governor. Some financial industry insiders say he is very
wary of any new sources of financial market risk.
"The Vanke-Baoneng fight is a big test for the new CSRC
chairman in terms of how he will address this issue within the
parameters of the law and regulations without over-reacting,"
said Ivan Shi, head of research at consultancy Z-Ben Advisors.
Fearing a hostile takeover by Baoneng, a financial
conglomerate which has built up a 25.4 percent stake, Vanke
announced a $6.9 billion 'white knight' share-asset swap with
the operator of the Shanghai metro in a bid to dilute Baoneng's
holding. Baoneng tried to oust Vanke's board.
In the latest salvo, Vanke has written to the CSRC asking
the regulator to investigate how Baoneng funded its
stakebuilding, alleging its top shareholder violated Chinese
financial regulations by using AMPs.
JP Morgan has recently estimated that assets under
management of AMPs - which use share as collateral and are often
highly leveraged - reached 32 trillion yuan ($4.8 trillion) in
the first quarter of this year.
Vanke says Baoneng breached a number of regulations,
including disclosure rules and restrictions on the structure and
use of AMP investment vehicles.
Baoneng has not commented publicly on Vanke's letter to the
CSRC and did not respond to requests for comment by Reuters.
The CSRC wrote to both companies last week saying they had
violated disclosure rules, according to Vanke exchange filings.
On Friday, the CSRC told reporters it had launched an
investigation, and criticised both Vanke and Baoneng for acting
against the interests of the market and small investors. It said
it would punish any violations.
The CSRC did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.
DILEMMA
Chinese regulators, fearing an increase in systemic
financial risk, have begun tightening the rules covering AMPs.
In May, the CSRC proposed imposing capital requirements and
leverage restrictions on AMPs issued by asset management
companies, local media reported.
Liu needs to address the increase in the use of leverage in
the market, but if he cracks down too hard on such products he
risks more stock market volatility as investors liquidate their
holdings, investors and analysts say.
That could compound a 14 percent fall in Chinese stocks
since January.
"The CSRC is unlikely to rule on general AMPs" as a result
of the Baoneng case, said Bai Li Tuan, counsel at DeBund Law
Offices in Shanghai. "If the CSRC tightens up further on AMPs,
it may trigger a next wave of (stock market) rout."
SINGLE REGULATOR?
The Vanke battle has also further exposed a lack of
regulatory coordination between the CSRC and its insurance and
banking counterparts, as banks have used products regulated by
the CSRC to skirt around China Banking Regulatory Commission
(CBRC) rules.
Insurers, regulated separately by the China Insurance
Regulatory Commission (CIRC), have also used these products. The
CBRC and CIRC did not respond to requests for comment.
Z-Ben's Shi said the questions raised over Baoneng's
financing would give further impetus to plans to merge the CSRC,
CBRC and CIRC into a single authority covering banking,
insurance, securities and mutual funds. Reuters first reported
on these plans in November.
China is considering moving to a regulatory system similar
to that in the UK, where the central bank has ultimate oversight
of all financial system risks.
"Perhaps one of the systematic implications of this will be
that the super-regulator, if and when it comes, may be better
able to address the regulation of such privately-owned financial
conglomerates," said Shi.
(Reporting by Michelle Price and Clare Jim; Editing by Lisa
Jucca and Ian Geoghegan)