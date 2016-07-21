UPDATE 1-Humbled by Valeant, Ackman goes back to basics
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.
HONG KONG, July 21 China Vanke Co and its biggest shareholder received notices on Thursday from China's securities regulator that they have violated disclosure regulations on shareholding changes at the property development company.
China's Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) also requires executives from both parties to meet regulatory officials to discuss the matter, Vanke said in a filing on the Shenzhen stock exchange.
Vanke has been embroiled in a high-profile corporate battle with financial conglomerate Baoneng, which is its biggest shareholder and has built up a stake of 25 percent.
Fearing a hostile takeover, Vanke unveiled a $6.9 billion deal with Shenzhen Metro Group that would dilute Baoneng's stake. Baoneng, for its part, has tried unsuccessfully to oust the Vanke board.
(Reporting by Meg Shen; Editing by David Goodman)
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.
TAIPEI, May 19 Taiwan stocks fell on Friday as investors booked profits ahead of the weekend amid uncertainties surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump after reports he tried to influence a federal investigation. Foreign investors were net sellers of local equities for the first time in two weeks on Thursday, even as Wall Street bounced back overnight from its worst sell-off in more than eight months. The choppiness came following the appointment of former F