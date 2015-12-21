SHANGHAI Dec 21 China Vanke Co
, the country's biggest home builder, said it is
planning a major restructuring and will disclose details within
30 days.
Vanke's Shenzhen- and Hong Kong-listed shares were suspended
from trading on Friday afternoon, after a war of words broke out
between Vanke Chairman Wang Shi and its biggest shareholder over
control of the company.
Vanke said in an exchange filing late on Sunday that the
company would disclose details of the restructuring plan before
Jan. 18, 2016, and the share suspension would shield investors
from possible fluctuations in prices due to uncertainty.
The official China Securities Journal reported on Friday
that Wang did not welcome property and insurance group Shenzhen
Jushenghua Co as its largest shareholder, saying the firm lacked
"credibility" and would negatively impact Vanke.
In response, Jushenghua parent Baoneng Group said on its
website that since its founding in 1992, the group had created
huge value to its clients and enjoyed a "good reputation".
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Engen Tham; Editing by Stephen
Coates)