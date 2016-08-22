For millions of Chinese with rare diseases, some relief in sight
* Drugs are costly, rarely available, not covered by insurance
HONG KONG Aug 22 China Vanke has asked smaller rival China Evergrande Group several times about its motive in building up a stake in Vanke, which is at the centre of a rare public takeover battle in China, but has not received an answer, an executive said.
Wang Wenjin, the executive vice president of Vanke, China's biggest home builder, also told an earnings press conference in Hong Kong on Monday that Evergrande had contacted the company before purchasing the shares about their impending stock buying.
In a filing last week, Evergrande said it had paid 5.46 billion yuan ($823 million) for another 2.14 percent stake in Vanke, becoming its No. 3 investor.
The stake increase came nearly two weeks after Evergrande surprised investors by buying 4.68 percent of Vanke for 9.1 billion yuan, citing the latter's "strong results" as a reason for the investment. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Drugs are costly, rarely available, not covered by insurance
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, May 18 U.S. fund investors pivoted from domestic stocks to bonds and international equities during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, amid upheaval for the Trump administration and fears that Washington will not enact market-boosting policies. Investors pulled $6 billion from domestic-focused stock funds in the week ended Wednesday, a third straight week of o