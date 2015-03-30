HONG KONG, March 30 China Vanke said on Monday its core profit for 2014 rose a lower than expected 3.1 percent as a slowing property sector hurt margins across the sector.

China's largest property developer said core profit last year was 15.6 billion yuan ($2.5 billion), compared with an average forecast of 17.6 billion in a poll of 14 analysts by SmartEstimate.

Net profit climbed 4.2 percent to 15.7 billion yuan, helped by record sales, despite a correction in China's property market.

"Home sales in major cities have started recovering since late last year," the company said in a statement. "Interest rate cuts are helping to lessen the mortgage burden of home buyers and to stimulate the housing demand and restore market confidence."

China on Monday courted home buyers with a bigger tax break as it cut downpayment requirements for the second time in six months, stepping up a fight against sliding house prices that is imperilling the world's second-biggest economy.

Vanke said its gross profit margin fell 1.55 percentage points to 20.76 percent in 2014. For 2015, it is planning fewer new starts but is aiming to complete 14.2 percent more floor area than last year.

Before the announcement shares of Vanke closed up 4.8 percent, compared with a 1.5 percent rise in the broader market . ($1 = 6.2065 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by David Holmes)