HONG KONG Aug 16 China Vanke Co Ltd
, the nation's largest property developer,
said its core profit in the first six months climbed 5.5 percent
amid a property market recovery.
Core profit, which excludes revaluation gains, was 4.81
billion yuan ($752.6 million) in the first half, compared with
4.56 billion yuan a year earlier.
Net profit edged up 0.8 percent to 4.85 billion yuan.
"From a short-term perspective, the markets in major cities
have bottomed out, with market confidence gradually recovered.
Relatively relaxed industry and monetary policies have provided
a solid foundation for market recovery," Yu Liang, president of
Vanke, said in a statement.
China's property sales bottomed out in the first half after
declining for more than a year, propped up by a barrage of
government support measures since last September that include
fewer home purchase restrictions and lower interest rates.
($1 = 6.3908 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Dale
Hudson)