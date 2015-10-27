HONG KONG Oct 27 China Vanke Co Ltd
said on Tuesday its third-quarter net profit jumped 21.8 percent
as sales picked up, bolstered by government policies to rev-up
the key housing sector.
China's largest residential developer by sales on Tuesday
reported a net profit for the July-to-September quarter of 2
billion yuan ($314.9 million), up from 1.65 billion yuan a year
earlier.
For the first three quarters of the year, net profit rose
6.1 percent to 6.9 billion yuan.
In a statement, Vanke said it had already completed half of
its full-year target for project area in the first nine months
and the construction completion will accelerate in the fourth
quarter, which would mean it would exceed that target.
China's government has since the third-quarter of last year
launched several policies to support the housing market, which
is key to rev up economic growth. These measures include cutting
interest rates on Friday for the sixth time in less than a year.
Official data last week showed home prices in China rose for
a fifth consecutive month in September, indicating a mild
recovery in the market.
On Monday, state-owned China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd
also said it expects the property market will continue
to improve.
($1 = 6.3517 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Miral Fahmy)