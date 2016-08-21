* H1 net profit up 10 percent; revenue climbs 48 percent
* Partners question tie-up benefits in land acquisition
projects
* Banks tighten credit facilities
By Saikat Chatterjee and Clare Jim
HONG KONG, Aug 21 China Vanke Co
, the residential property developer at the centre of
a high-profile power struggle, said on Sunday its business
operations have suffered as a result of the battle for control.
While net profits at Vanke, China's biggest home builder,
rose 10 percent in the six months to the end of June, the
company said some of its partners and customers have raised
concerns about the company's prospects in the coming months.
Vanke said in June it was seeing some signs of pressure
building in its business, with moves by financial conglomerate
Baoneng Group, its biggest investor, to oust its board
threatening its the health by leaving some projects facing
cancellation and banks reconsidering how they rate its
credit.
"In particular, the filing of a proposal for removal of
directors and supervision at the end of June, had resulted in
shrinking confidence of the company's partners and customers,
interruption to business expansion, and confusion among the
company's staff," Vanke said in a statement.
The company, which will hold briefings on its earnings on
Monday, didn't comment specifically on Baoneng, its biggest
investor with a stake of about 25 percent nor did it mention
moves by China's second largest property developer, China
Evergrande, to build up a near 7 percent stake in
recent weeks.
Fearing a hostile takeover bid by Baoneng, Vanke's
management announced in June an agreement on a $6.9 billion deal
with white knight Shenzhen Metro Group. Both Baoneng and Vanke's
second-largest shareholder, China Resources, have said they
would oppose the deal.
Since then, Evergrande has built up a stake that further
complicates the picture, with analysts betting more purchases by
the highly indebted but acquisitive firm were in store.
Specifically, Vanke said some partners have voiced their
concerns about partnering with the company to acquire land to
build properties since the end of June with some proposing
changes to the conditions of cooperation or even terminating
such arrangements.
Nearly all of the company's revenues come from property
development.
Moreover, some upstream partners have proposed shortening
their payment schedules while some banks have tightened credit
conditions and reduced credit facilities, the company said.
"Customers were worried that the shareholding issue will
directly affect the sustainability of the group's product and
service quality, expressing their hesitation and adopting a
wait-and-see attitude," it said.
Net profit attributable to shareholders rose 10.4 percent to
5.35 billion yuan ($804 million), from a year ago. Revenues
totalled 70.75 billion, an increase of 48 percent over the
corresponding period, the company said in a filing.
Shares in the company have outperformed the broader Shenzhen
market over the past three months due to the corporate battle.
($1 = 6.6515 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee and Clare Jim; Editing by
Kenneth Maxwell and Keith Weir)