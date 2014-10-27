(Repeats story filed Oct 26 with no changes)
* Net profit 1.65 bln yuan vs 1.60 bln yuan year ago
* Gross margin 23.8 pct vs 24.9 pct year ago
* China property prices fell for a 5th straight month in
Sept
By Clare Jim
HONG KONG, Oct 26 China's largest residential
property developer, China Vanke Co Ltd, posted a 2.8
percent rise in third-quarter net profit yet margins shrank in a
sign of the country's slowing property sector and economy.
Chinese developers are battling excess supply, tight
liquidity and home prices which fell for a fifth straight month
in September.
Property accounts for about 15 percent of China's economy,
which grew at its slowest rate since the 2008 global financial
crisis in the September quarter. New home prices fell month on
month in a record 69 of the 70 major cities.
China Vanke said its gross margin fell 1.1
percentage points to 23.8 percent from a year earlier, squeezed
by sliding home prices and expensive land costs.
"Oversupply of properties will remain in the market in the
short term and the inventory of new properties in the market
will further increase," the company said in a statement.
Net profit for the July-to-September quarter was
1.65 billion yuan ($270 million), compared with 1.60 billion
yuan a year earlier, the company said.
For the first three quarters of the year, net profit rose
4.8 percent to 6.46 billion yuan.
Due to higher inventory and intensified market competition
in some cities, Vanke delayed preparatory work on some projects
and said it expected that the floor area of new starts for the
whole year would be less than that designated at the beginning
of the year.
On Tuesday, China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd,
the country's fifth-largest developer, reported its operating
profit plummeted nearly 50 percent in the third quarter and
warned that future downside risks remained.
The results reflect a property slump which has major
ramifications for sectors ranging from steel to cement and
furniture.
China's gross domestic product grew by 7.3 percent in the
third quarter from a year earlier, official data showed on
Tuesday, its weakest rate since the first quarter of 2009.
With house prices falling and new construction tumbling, the
government last month cut mortgage rates for some home buyers
for the first time since the global financial crisis, although
analysts said it may take some time for these measures to take
effect.
Developers are also turning to new marketing techniques to
lure buyers without sacrificing margins.
Discounts can still run into the hundreds of thousands of
dollars but increasingly property marketing looks to simply to
create a buzz around new projects, analysts said.
"Consumers are too used to price cuts and promotions like
'buy one get one free', so they want new gimmicks," real estate
consultancy Knight Frank senior director Thomas Lam said.
China Vanke is using social media in a series of quirky
campaigns. It plans to offer free accommodation for a year in
some of its new apartments, as long as its guests share their
experiences on social media.
Mid-sized developer China Merchants Property Development Co
has launched a three-month campaign to allow
customers who shop with the company's affiliated credit card to
earn discounts of up to 300,000 yuan on property purchases.
(1 U.S. dollar = 6.1168 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Jason Neely)