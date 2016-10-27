HONG KONG Oct 27 China Vanke Co Ltd,
the major residential property developer at the centre of a
high-profile power struggle among its shareholders, said core
profit rose 49 percent in the third quarter as it benefited from
fast growth in overall sales in the country.
The result comes amid signs that the tussle - which is rare
in China - is taking its toll on Vanke with it losing its top
spot in national sales rankings to China Evergrande Group
at the end of August.
The Shenzhen-based company has already said that moves by
its largest shareholder, financial conglomerate Baoneng Group,
had resulted in shrinking confidence among partners and
customers, cancelled projects and tighter credit.
July-September core profit, which excludes revaluation
changes of investment properties, was 2.8 billion yuan ($413
million), it said in a filing.
Fearing a hostile takeover bid by Baoneng, Vanke's
management announced in June a $6.9 billion deal with white
knight Shenzhen Metro Group Co Ltd. Both Baoneng and
Vanke's second-largest shareholder, China Resources Co Ltd, have
said they would oppose the deal.
In an unexpected development, Evergrande has also joined the
fray, building up a near 7 percent interest in Vanke although
its intentions are not clear.
Vanke did not give further updates on the power struggle in
Thursday's earnings statement. It earlier reiterated it was
still negotiating with all relevant parties and fine-tuning the
terms of the Shenzhen Metro deal.
($1 = 6.7800 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and
Christopher Cushing)