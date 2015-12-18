SHANGHAI Dec 18 Shenzhen shares of China Vanke Co rose limit-up for the second straight day after a war of words broke out between its chairman and its biggest shareholder over control of China's top homebuilder, fuelling speculation of a bidding war.

Chairman Wang Shi said he did not welcome property and insurance group Shenzhen Jushenghua Co as its largest shareholder, saying the firm lacked "credibility" and would negatively impact Vanke, the official China Securities Journal reported on Friday.

In response, Jushenghua's parent Baoneng Group said on its website that since its founding in 1992, the group has created huge value to its clients and enjoys a "good reputation".

"Our group strictly abides by the law, respects rules, and believes in market forces," Baoneng said.

Vanke's spokesperson and investor relations official didn't pick up phone calls made by Reuters for a comment.

Vanke shares in Shenzhen jumped their 10 percent daily limit for the second day, hitting an eight-year high and bringing this month's gain to 47 percent. Trading in its Shenzhen and Hong Kong shares were later suspended upon the company's request.

"There's speculation that Vanke's management might look for some kind of white knight," said Gu Yongtao, analyst at Cinda Securities Co.

"Obviously, the chairman hopes to keep Vanke's management free from Jushenghua's any potential interference," he said, adding that under the previous shareholding structure, the management was very independent.

The spat comes as a number of fast-growing, mid-sized insurance companies are aggressively buying shares in the secondary market, especially property stocks, taking advantage of their modest valuations and improving outlook.

China's home prices rose for the second straight month in November from a year earlier, signaling further stabilization in the country's property market, a sector identified by the central bank as crucial to economic growth.

On December 7, Vanke disclosed that Jushenghua had become its biggest shareholder, controlling one fifth of the company with an affiliate firm, Foresea Life Insurance Co Ltd. Another insurer, Anbang Insurance Group, has also been buying Vanke shares.

Vanke Chairman Wang questioned Jushenghua's financial strength, saying the acquisition was partly funded by short-term liability, potentially involving significant risks, according to the Securities Journal. In addition, the new shareholder could also endanger Vanke's brand value, he was quoted as saying.

Last week, China's top insurance regulator said it would enhance supervision of the insurance industry's asset allocation by requiring some insurers to conduct stress tests on their asset and liability portfolios. (here) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)