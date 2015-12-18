SHANGHAI Dec 18 Shenzhen shares of China Vanke
Co rose limit-up for the second straight
day after a war of words broke out between its chairman and its
biggest shareholder over control of China's top homebuilder,
fuelling speculation of a bidding war.
Chairman Wang Shi said he did not welcome property and
insurance group Shenzhen Jushenghua Co as its largest
shareholder, saying the firm lacked "credibility" and would
negatively impact Vanke, the official China Securities Journal
reported on Friday.
In response, Jushenghua's parent Baoneng Group said on its
website that since its founding in 1992, the group has created
huge value to its clients and enjoys a "good reputation".
"Our group strictly abides by the law, respects rules, and
believes in market forces," Baoneng said.
Vanke's spokesperson and investor relations official didn't
pick up phone calls made by Reuters for a comment.
Vanke shares in Shenzhen jumped their 10 percent daily limit
for the second day, hitting an eight-year high and bringing this
month's gain to 47 percent. Trading in its Shenzhen and Hong
Kong shares were later suspended upon the company's request.
"There's speculation that Vanke's management might look for
some kind of white knight," said Gu Yongtao, analyst at Cinda
Securities Co.
"Obviously, the chairman hopes to keep Vanke's management
free from Jushenghua's any potential interference," he said,
adding that under the previous shareholding structure, the
management was very independent.
The spat comes as a number of fast-growing, mid-sized
insurance companies are aggressively buying shares in the
secondary market, especially property stocks, taking advantage
of their modest valuations and improving outlook.
China's home prices rose for the second straight month in
November from a year earlier, signaling further stabilization in
the country's property market, a sector identified by the
central bank as crucial to economic growth.
On December 7, Vanke disclosed that Jushenghua had become
its biggest shareholder, controlling one fifth of the company
with an affiliate firm, Foresea Life Insurance Co Ltd. Another
insurer, Anbang Insurance Group, has also been buying Vanke
shares.
Vanke Chairman Wang questioned Jushenghua's financial
strength, saying the acquisition was partly funded by short-term
liability, potentially involving significant risks, according to
the Securities Journal. In addition, the new shareholder could
also endanger Vanke's brand value, he was quoted as saying.
Last week, China's top insurance regulator said it would
enhance supervision of the insurance industry's asset allocation
by requiring some insurers to conduct stress tests on their
asset and liability portfolios. (here)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)