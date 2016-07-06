* Vanke mired in high-profile corporate power struggle
By Clare Jim
HONG KONG, July 6 China Vanke Co Ltd's
largest shareholder has nudged up its stake after a setback in
its efforts to oust the property developer's board, fanning
speculation of a rare hostile takeover bid for a mainland
Chinese company.
Adding to that speculation was a report that firms owned by
the shareholder, financial conglomerate Baoneng, had applied to
issue up to 23 billion yuan ($3.4 billion) in debt which would
follow recent approval for a 5 billion yuan bond.
The report by Chinese business magazine Caixin quoted an
unidentified source close to Baoneng as saying that the funds
would be used to help finance the acquisition of shares in other
companies.
Baoneng built up a holding of about 24 percent last year and
fearing a hostile bid, Vanke's management last month announced a
$6.9 billion deal with white knight Shenzhen Metro Group, which
would dilute Baoneng's holding.
The power struggle has given rise to uncertainty over who
has the upper hand. Both Baoneng and Vanke's second-biggest
shareholder China Resources oppose the Shenzhen Metro deal, but
China Resources did not back Baoneng's recent call to oust
Vanke's board.
Vanke said in a statement that Shenzhen Jushenghua Co Ltd,
whose parent is Baoneng, bought 78.39 million A-shares listed in
Shenzhen on July 5-6, taking its stake to 25 percent.
The latest release comes a day after a separate statement
that said Baoneng had increased its stake to 24.972 percent.
"Baoneng bought some more shares last night, which naturally
leaves investors wondering whether its next step will be to buy
more," said Liu Junhai, a professor of business law at Renmin
University of China in Beijing.
Baoneng, a conglomerate backed by billionaire Yao Zhenhua
and with interests in insurance, property and logistics, did not
respond to a Reuters request for comment. China Resources, which
owns 15.2 percent of Vanke, also did not respond to a request
for comment.
Liu said that if Baoneng increases its stake to 25 percent,
it will have to disclose that under Chinese rules for listed
companies. If its holding rises to 30 percent, then it will have
to make a general offer to other shareholders.
The struggle for control has also drawn the scrutiny of
regulators. The market is now keen to see if the Shenzhen bourse
will approve the Shenzhen Metro deal. Some analysts have also
said the bourse could still rule that Baoneng and China
Resources are working in concert, which would trigger a
mandatory buyout offer.
"There are too many developments in different directions.
It's hard to predict what will happen next," said Conita Hung,
director of Amicus Asset Management in Hong Kong.
The increase in Baoneng's stake initially sent Vanke's Hong
Kong-listed shares surging 5 percent higher but they later pared
gains to trade flat. The broader market was down 1.3
percent.
