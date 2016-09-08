HONG KONG, Sept 8 China Vanke Co Ltd
said on Thursday it bought an office building in
London for 115 million pounds ($153.55 million), in its second
investment in the British capital.
Chinese developers are stepping up investments in the U.K.
as they diversify from a slowing home market amid a weakening
currency, while Britain's decision to leave the European Union,
along with the subsequent plunge in the pound, makes prized
assets more attractive.
Vanke, the country's top property developer currently
embroiled in a high-profile power struggle, confirmed media
reports that it purchased Ryder Court in Mayfair from U.K.-based
Henderson Global Investors.
The company has also jointly invested in a residential
project in London which was launched early this year.
Country Garden, China's third-largest property
developer by sales, has signed a preliminary agreement to invest
up to $2.7 billion in the British city of Birmingham, Chinese
state media Xinhua reported on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.7490 pounds)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)