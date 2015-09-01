BEIJING, Sept 1 Chinese President Xi Jinping
told visiting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Tuesday
that China was willing to look at new areas of financial
cooperation, but state media made no mention of specifics.
Maduro said before leaving he would sign economic and
financing deals, as the OPEC nation struggles to make ends meet
at a time of low oil prices. He will also visit Vietnam.
Xi said that China was willing to promote practical
cooperation and "fully utilise existing financing mechanisms,
look at developing finance, mining and agriculture and other
such new cooperation", state television reported.
China was also willing to help Venezuela raise its
manufacturing ability, Xi added.
Maduro said he was happy to be in China for the
commemorations this week marking 70 years since the end of World
War Two and that his country wanted to increase cooperation in
energy, finance and other areas, the report added.
No details were provided.
Venezuela has borrowed $50 billion from China through an
oil-for-loans agreement created by late socialist leader Hugo
Chavez in 2007, which has helped Chinese companies expand into
Venezuelan markets amid chronic shortages of consumer
goods.
Chinese financing has been crucial for Caracas since last
year's oil market rout because Venezuela's borrowing costs on
capital markets are the highest of any emerging market nation.
Vietnam's state oil and gas group PetroVietnam is a 40
percent partner with Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA in the
Junin 2 heavy oil project in the Orinoco belt. A senior PDVSA
source told Reuters in March that PetroVietnam is considering
pulling out of the project.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)