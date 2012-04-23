BEIJING, April 23 State-run China National
Petroleum Corp (CNPC) and Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA) will
start building their mega joint refinery on China's southern
coast later this month, a move would pave the way for more
Venezuelan oil to flow to the world's second-largest oil user.
CNPC, which operates key businesses via PetroChina
, has been preparing for a formal
construction kickoff of the 400,000 barrels-per-day (bpd)
Jieyang plant in the coming weekend, two company officials said.
Construction of the plant in the eastern part of Guangdong
province could take three to four years, a CNPC planning
official said.
Caracas' oil sales to China could almost triple on
completion of the refinery, which is designed to process
Venezuelan heavy oil.
China's environment watchdog cleared the way for the 57.3
billion yuan ($9.08 billion) refinery in January last year and
the State Council, the country's cabinet, was reported by
Chinese media to have endorsed the project recently.
CNPC owns 60 percent of the refinery and PDVSA 40 percent.
It would be the second major stronghold for CNPC in the
south China market after it started up its 200,000-bpd Qinzhou
refinery in Guangxi in late 2010.
CNPC is also considering a 400,000-bpd refinery and a 1.2
million tonne-per-year ethylene complex in Taizhou in Zhejiang
province with partners Qatar Petroleum and Royal Dutch
Shell.
China Petrochemical Corp, which operates refineries via
China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec
Corp) , is the leading fuel supplier in south
China but its dominance is being eroded by CNPC and China
National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC).