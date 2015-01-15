SHANGHAI Jan 15 China will set up a government
venture capital fund worth 40 billion yuan ($6.5 billion) to
support start-ups in emerging industries, in its latest move to
support the private sector and foster innovation.
"The establishment of the state venture capital investment
guidance fund, with the focus to support fledging start-ups in
emerging industries, is a significant step for the combination
of technology and the market, innovations and manufacturing,"
China's State Council, the cabinet, said in a statement.
"It will also help breed and foster sunrise industries for
the future and promote (China's) economy to evolve towards the
medium and high ends," it said in the statement published in the
government's website, www.gov.cn, referring to sectors which the
government is promoting such as technology and green energy.
The government issued the statement after a meeting on
Wednesday. It did not give a timetable, but past experience has
shown that such a fund could be established within a few weeks
after an announcement.
China's venture capital market remains small, the legacy of
the country's decades of the planned economy in which private
sector's development is largely subject to a great variety of
restrictions.
In the first half of 2014, 83 new funds were set up in
China's venture capital market, with fresh capital eligible for
investment in the mainland surging 157 percent from a year
earlier, but remaining at a moderate $6.76 billion, according to
a research by Zero21PO Capital, a service provider and
investment institution in China's private equity industry.
During the period, 517 investment cases occurred in the
market, with details of 440 made public on a combined investment
capital of $5.3 billion, the research showed.
Still, the government is increasingly supporting the
expansion of the industry since two years ago when mapped out a
strategy to let market forces to eventually play a "decisive"
role in China's economy.
Last month, for instance, regulators issued new rules to
allow insurance companies to invest their huge pool of premiums
in venture capital funds for the first time.
The cabinet said in Wednesday's statement that the planned
fund would be funded by the government's existing capital
designated for expansion of emerging industries and by state
corporates, while also inviting private partners to participate
in.
The fund will render public tenders to invite high
processional asset managements to operate, with returns giving
priority to private investors, it said.
($1=6.2 Yuan)
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim
Coghill)