* Rig has good chance of finding commercial quantities of
gas - experts
* Drilling platform has been deployed since early May, no
results so far
* Commercial production could strain Vietnam-China ties for
years
* Exxon Mobil has found oil and gas in blocks closer to
Vietnam
By Charlie Zhu
HONG KONG, May 29 A Chinese oil rig whose
deployment to waters claimed by Vietnam early this month
triggered a rupture in ties has a good chance of finding enough
gas to put the area into production, Chinese industry experts
said.
That would give China its first viable energy field in the
disputed South China Sea, as well as make it a source of
friction with Hanoi for years to come.
For now, China has said nothing about the potential of the
area. The first round of drilling had been completed, the rig
operator said on Tuesday, without giving any results from the
tapped wells.
The $1 billion deepwater rig owned by state-run China
National Offshore Oil Company Group (CNOOC Group), parent of
flagship unit CNOOC Ltd, is scheduled to explore until
mid-August.
"The place where the rig is drilling at the moment is likely
to be a gas field. China conducted three-dimensional geological
surveys before moving the rig there," said Wu Shicun, president
of the National Institute for South China Sea Studies, a Chinese
government think-tank on the southern island of Hainan.
"China is pretty confident ... otherwise they wouldn't start
drilling," added Wu, a leading expert on China's ambitions in
the South China Sea.
China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), the dominant
oil and gas producer in China, owns the block being drilled but
has given it no name, Chinese officials said. The world's
largest energy user imports nearly 60 percent of its oil needs
and more than 30 percent of its natural gas.
EXXON FOUND OIL AND GAS NEARBY
Deployment of the rig on May 2 set off deadly anti-Chinese
riots in Vietnam while scores of Vietnamese and Chinese ships
remain squared off around the platform. There have been several
collisions.
The rig lies approximately 330 km (205 miles) east of
Vietnam and 370 km from the southern coast of Hainan. It is just
below the Paracel island chain occupied by China and claimed by
Hanoi. Earlier this week the rig was moved after having been
some 20 nautical miles closer to central Vietnam's coast.
Hanoi has said the Haiyang Shiyou 981 rig is in its
exclusive economic zone. China says its biggest and most
advanced mobile energy platform was operating within its waters.
In a 2013 report, the U.S. Energy Information
Administration, a government agency, said geological evidence
suggested the Paracel islands themselves did not have
significant potential in terms of conventional hydrocarbons.
But near the islands the chance of making a major gas
discovery was high because there had been several gas finds
already in the area, said James Hubbard, head of Asia oil and
gas research at investment bank Macquarie in Hong Kong.
"It's not a huge leap of faith to think they might be
targeting a gas-prone structure," he said.
Indeed, Vietnam has two fields to the left of the rig, much
closer to its coast, where U.S. giant Exxon Mobil Corp
discovered oil and gas in 2011 and 2012.
A part of Vietnam's Blocks 118 and 119 fall within China's
so-called nine-dash line, a boundary Beijing uses on its
official maps to show its claim to 90 percent of the South China
Sea. The controversial line extends deep into the heart of
maritime Southeast Asia.
Soon after Exxon made its announcement about Block 118 in
2011, China warned foreign energy companies against exploration
in disputed areas. It did not name Exxon.
No production had taken place in Blocks 118 and 119, Do Van
Khanh, head of state-run PetroVietnam Exploration Production
Corporation, told Reuters. He declined to discuss the rig.
In a statement, Exxon said it was in talks with Vietnamese
authorities about the feasibility of developing central
Vietnam's natural gas resources. It did not respond to questions
about the possible impact from China's exploration nearby.
Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson and CNOOC Group Chairman Wang Yilin
met in Beijing on May 14, the Chinese company said on its
website, adding they discussed "further cooperation" between the
two energy giants. It gave no specific details.
A DECADE OF SURVEYS
Neither CNOOC Group nor CNPC could be reached for comment on
the rig or the field despite repeated attempts. An executive at
China Oilfield Services Ltd , the service
arm of CNOOC Group and the rig's operator, declined to give
details on drilling results so far.
But a Chinese oil industry official with knowledge of the
field said a CNPC team which surveyed the block had told him the
potential was "pretty good" based on data collected over a
10-year period.
"But of course we won't know the exact amount of reserves
until we drill," added the official, who declined to be
identified because he was not authorised to discuss the matter
with the media.
Experts said if the rig found commercial reserves, China
would bring in platforms for production and pipe-laying ships to
build the infrastructure to transfer gas to vessels. That
process could take several years while production could last
decades.
"The tensions between the two sides will absolutely rise to
the top if China finds oil in that area," said Duong Danh Dy, a
former Vietnamese diplomat.
"There will be more collisions, more conflict. I would not
exclude armed conflict."
Discoveries near the coasts of Southeast Asian countries in
recent years have been mostly natural gas, reinforcing the
belief among geologists and explorers that there is more gas
than oil in the South China Sea. Natural gas yields much lower
returns than oil because gas is generally cheaper but costs much
more to produce, store and transport.
Some energy production is taking place in the South China
Sea, but deepwater areas remain untapped, largely because
tensions between rival claimants have made oil companies and
private oil service companies reluctant to explore contentious
acreage well away from sovereign coastlines.
Hanoi, for example, said last week it was considering taking
legal action against China following the rig's deployment. The
Philippines, another claimant in the South China Sea, challenged
China by filing a case with an international arbitration
tribunal in late March.
Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan also claim parts of the South
China Sea, whose estimated energy potential varies widely.
NEXT STOP THE SPRATLYS?
Some Chinese industry experts said they believed the 981 rig
- once called "mobile national territory" by CNOOC - would be
moved elsewhere in the South China Sea once exploration was
completed near the Paracel islands.
They said this would eventually include the Spratlys, an
archipelago south of the Paracels where military fortifications
belonging to China, Vietnam, Taiwan, the Philippines and
Malaysia dot the waterways.
"The rig was designed, meant for oil exploration in the
South China Sea," said Lin Boqiang, director of the China Center
for Energy Economics Research at Xiamen University and an
adviser to China's National Energy Administration, the top
regulator of China's energy industry.
"It will move into deep waters in other parts of the South
China Sea."
Wu, from the South China Sea Studies institute, said Beijing
was sending a clear signal to the international community that
it was capable of carrying out deepwater development.
"China should have done this a long time ago but it did not
have the tools and technology. It also lacked the capability to
safeguard its offshore operations," he said.
(Additional reporting by Nguyen Phuong Linh in Hanoi, Christine
Chan in Singapore and Terry Wade in Houston; Writing by Dean
Yates; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)