BEIJING May 22 Vietnam has gone around the world to make "irresponsible accusations" against China, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

Ministry spokesman Hong Lei made the comments at a regular briefing on Thursday.

Vietnam is embroiled in a territorial row with China that flared up after Beijing deployed an oil rig in disputed waters in the South China Sea. (Reporting By Sui-Lee Wee, Writing by Megha Rajagopalan)