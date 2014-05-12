Protester Truong Van Dung (C) holds a photo of captain Nguy Van Tha who was killed in the January 1974 Battle of the Paracel Islands, during an anti-China protest in front of the Opera House in Hanoi May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kham

BEIJING China's foreign ministry said Vietnam's efforts to garner support over a territorial dispute in the South China Sea would fail, a day after South East Asian leaders meeting for a regional summit in Myanmar refrained from criticising Beijing.

Tensions rose in the resource-rich South China Sea last week after China positioned a giant oil rig in an area also claimed by Vietnam. Each country accused the other of ramming its ships near the disputed Paracel Islands.

"The facts prove that Vietnam is trying to rope in other parties and put pressure on China, (but) will not achieve its aims," China's foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a daily newsconference on Monday.

"We hope that Vietnam can see the situation clearly, calmly face up to reality, and stop harassing the Chinese operations."

Speaking to fellow leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations at a summit on Sunday, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung said Vietnam had acted with "utmost restraint" and used all means of dialogue to request China remove the rig.

Dung said China was slandering his country and committing dangerous violations.

The communique issued at the end of the summit by the 10-nation ASEAN group contained no criticism of Beijing, however.

China last week blamed the United States for stoking tension in the South China Sea by encouraging countries to engage in dangerous behaviour.

However, Hua said that media should not hype up the situation. China and ASEAN "have the ability and determination to jointly maintain regional peace and stability", she said.

In a measure of Vietnam's anger, hundreds of Vietnamese rallied in the country's biggest cities on Sunday to denounce China, in rare protests that looked likely to prolong the tense stand-off.

Hua said that China "paid great attention" to the protests, and had asked Vietnam to take all available measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens and organisations in Vietnam.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, rejecting rival claims to parts or all of the oil and gas rich waters from Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia and Brunei.

China's relations with the Philippines have become increasingly strained in recent weeks due to tensions over the disputed Spratly Islands.

A week ago, the Philippines seized a Chinese fishing boat and its crew off Half Moon Shoal in the Spratlys. The incident occurred while Philippine and U.S. forces were conducting joint exercises.

Philippine police said the boat and its crew were seized for hunting sea turtles, which are protected under local laws.

On Monday, a provincial prosecutor filed cases against nine of the 11 crew and set bail at 70,000 pesos (1,600)for each of them, despite demands from Chinese diplomats who went to see the fishermen and demanded they should be freed.

The Philippines foreign ministry said the other remaining two crew members would be released as they are minors. They were turned over to the social welfare department.

Hua has described the Philippines' actions as illegal, saying the the boat and crew were seized in Chinese waters.

Manila says the Chinese boat was seized 60 miles (96 kilometres) off Palawan island, within a 200-mile (320-kilometre) exclusive economic zone declared by the Philippines.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Additional Reporting by Manuel Mogato in MANILA; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)