BEIJING, June 19 Chinese President Xi Jinping
told his visiting Vietnamese counterpart of Wednesday that
maintaining peace and stability in the contested South China Sea
was vital for both countries, who should remember their
traditional friendship.
Beijing's assertion of sovereignty over a vast stretch of
the South China Sea has set it directly against Vietnam and the
Philippines, while Brunei, Taiwan and Malaysia also lay claim to
other parts of the sea, making it Asia's biggest potential
military troublespot.
At stake are potentially massive offshore oil reserves. The
seas also lie on shipping lanes and fishing grounds.
Vietnam has accused China of harassing or attacking
Vietnamese fishing boats in the South China Sea where their
mutual territorial claims overlap, while China has told Vietnam
to better educate their sailors to stay out of Chinese waters.
In December, Vietnam accused Chinese ships of sabotaging an
exploration operation by state oil and gas company,
Petrovietnam, by cutting a seismic cable.
But Xi took a more conciliatory line during his meeting with
President Truong Tan Sang in Beijing's central Great Hall of the
People, where Sang was given full military honours at his
welcome ceremony.
"China and Vietnam must both act in a spirit of
responsibility towards history and their people, put the broader
picture of Sino-Vietnam friendship and bilateral development
first, make up their minds to ... push for a political
resolution to the South China Sea issue and prevent it from
affecting ties," Xi said, according to China's Foreign Ministry.
"What is crucial is maintaining stability and promoting
cooperation," added Xi, who assumed the presidency in March.
"TRADITIONAL FRIENDSHIP"
China "needs a peaceful and stable neighbouring
environment", he added.
However, Xi reiterated China's position that the South China
Sea must be resolved by direct talks between the claimant
nations, rejecting outside involvement.
China has resisted proposals for a multilateral code of
conduct for the waters, preferring to try to negotiate disputes
with each of the far less powerful individual claimants.
Beijing has been angered by U.S. attempts to involve itself
in the dispute, and has looked on warily as Washington
strengthens military ties with both Hanoi and Manila.
China has also stepped up activity in the region, including
establishing garrisons on some of the disputed islands, and
accused Washington of seeking to stir up trouble far from home.
Sang told Xi that Vietnam wanted to resolve their disputes
through talks too, China's Foreign Ministry added.
"The two countries have a deep traditional friendship, and
this is a treasure for the two peoples (to cherish)," he added.
Unprecedented arguments over the sea prevented an
Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit last July
from issuing a joint communique, the first time this had
happened in the 10-member bloc's 45-year history.
Despite China giving Vietnam steadfast support against U.S.
forces in the Vietnam war, ties have been testy since, and only
partly because of the maritime arguments.
China invaded Vietnam in February 1979 to punish Hanoi for
toppling the Beijing-backed Khmer Rouge in Cambodia one month
earlier, poisoning relations for decades between the two
Communist neighbours.
