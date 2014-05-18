BEIJING May 18 More than 3,000 Chinese
nationals have been evacuated from Vietnam, state news agency
Xinhua said on Sunday, following deadly rioting that stemmed
from an outpouring of rage over Chinese oil drilling in a
disputed area of the South China Sea.
The violence was triggered by China's positioning of a $1
billion oil rig in a part of the South China Sea claimed by
Hanoi, a move described by the United States as provocative. It
is the worst breakdown in ties between the two Communist
neighbours since a short border war in 1979.
The evacuation followed days of clashes between Vietnamese
rioters and Chinese workers. Crowds of thousands massed as
rioters turned against Chinese workers and Chinese-owned
businesses, or those thought to be Chinese, smashing windows,
gates and walls and torching vehicles and factories.
The trouble broke out in Vietnam's south on Tuesday after
nationalist rage boiled over during protests around industrial
parks near Ho Chi Minh City, formerly Saigon.
Two Chinese nationals were killed in the violence and more
than 100 others injured, Xinhua said, citing China's foreign
ministry.
China is to send five ships to Vietnam on Sunday to evacuate
more Chinese nationals, Xinhua said, citing the transport
ministry In Beijing.
Sixteen critically injured Chinese nationals were evacuated
from Vietnam early on Sunday aboard a chartered medical flight
arranged by the Chinese government, the foreign ministry said in
a separate statement.
Workers from the China 19th Metallurgical Corporation, a
contractor for an iron and steel plant being built by Formosa
Plastics Group, Taiwan's biggest investor in Vietnam, were
evacuated back to China early on Sunday, Xinhua said.
On Saturday, China's Foreign Ministry advised Chinese
nationals to hold off from traveling to Vietnam and told its
citizens in Vietnam to avoid leaving their premises.
Separately, China's Spring and Autumn Airline said it plans
to suspend all charter flights from Shanghai to Vietnam from
Monday, according to Xinhua.
The airline said it would suspend nine flights carrying 350
passengers to Vietnam over the next month.
Also on Saturday, China's Commerce Minister Gao Hucheng told
Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Vu Huy Hoang that he
strongly condemned the violent attacks against Chinese nationals
and companies in Vietnam.
Gao called on Hanoi to "improve the country's trade and
investment environment", the commerce ministry said on Saturday.
In a meeting during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation
meeting held in the eastern Chinese city of Qingdao, Gao also
made "solemn representations" to Vietnam and urged authorities
to "bring the relevant issues under control" and create a
favorable environment for trade and investment.
Vietnam's lead police investigator has defended security
forces and has said "illegal acts" would not be tolerated. Hoang
Kong Tu has said adequate measures would be taken to make sure
there is no repeat of the violence.
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Paul Tait)