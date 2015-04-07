BEIJING, April 7 Chinese President Xi Jinping
told the visiting head of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party on
Tuesday that the two countries must manage their dispute over
the South China Sea well to maintain peace and stability, state
media reported.
Communist parties rule both countries and trade has swelled
to $50 billion annually, but Vietnam has long been suspicious of
its giant neighbour, especially over Beijing's increasingly
assertive claims to almost the entire South China Sea.
Anti-Chinese violence flared in Vietnam last year after a
$1-billion deepwater rig owned by China's state-run CNOOC oil
company was parked 240 km (150 miles) off the coast of Vietnam
in the South China Sea.
Since then, however, China has sought to make amends with
Vietnam, including sending senior officials to Hanoi.
Meeting in Beijing's Great Hall of the People, Xi told
Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of Vietnam's Communist
Party, that cooperation was good for the two countries, the
China News Service reported.
"(We) must strictly abide by the important consensus the
leaders of both parties have reached, jointly properly manage
and control maritime disputes, maintain the broader picture of
relations and peace and stability in the South China Sea," the
report quoted Xi as saying.
Trong told Xi that Vietnam put great store on having
friendly relations with China, which was Hanoi's long-term
strategic policy, the report added.
The official Xinhua news agency, in a commentary ahead of
the visit, said the two countries had "managed to ride out a
considerably disturbing episode" in their dispute over the South
China Sea. But it warned of problems ahead.
"Some outsiders, for selfish reasons, are exploiting every
possible excuse to sow discord between them, while a few in
Vietnam's political circle have been deluded by external Pied
Pipers and become accomplices," it added, without elaborating.
Vietnam has strengthened its military relationship with old
enemy the United States since the South China Sea dispute has
heated up following Xi's assumption of power in 2013, and
Vietnam has also sought common ground with the Philippines on
facing China over the spat.
China claims about 90 percent of the South China Sea,
displaying its reach on official maps with a so-called nine-dash
line that stretches deep into the maritime heart of Southeast
Asia.
The Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan also have
claims to parts of the potentially energy-rich waters that are
crossed by key global shipping lanes.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Tom Heneghan)