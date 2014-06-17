(Adds quotes)
BEIJING, June 17 China's top diplomat will visit
Vietnam on Wednesday in a sign the two countries want to ease
tensions over China's deployment of an oil rig in the disputed
South China Sea, but experts said there were many obstacles to
healing the ruptured relationship.
The visit by State Councilor Yang Jiechi, who outranks the
foreign minister, will be the highest level direct contact
between Beijing and Hanoi since a Chinese state oil company
parked the rig in waters claimed by both countries on May 2.
Yang would attend an annual meeting on bilateral
cooperation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying
told a regular briefing. Vietnamese officials said Yang would
meet Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung as well as the head of the
country's ruling communist party.
"We hope that Vietnam keeps its eye on the broader picture,
meets China halfway and appropriately resolves the present
situation," Hua said, without directly mentioning the rig.
Vietnam's Foreign Ministry spokesman Le Hai Binh said the
rig would be discussed.
Ties between the two neighbours have been largely frozen
since early May, with both sides constantly accusing the other
of inflaming the situation. Dozens of Vietnamese and Chinese
coastguard and fishing vessels have repeatedly squared off
around the rig, resulting in a number of collisions.
Ni Lexiong, a naval expert at the Shanghai University of
Political Science and Law, said he believed China was extending
an olive branch to Vietnam.
"Of course our country wants to avoid conflict, but can this
visit really solve all of the issues?" Ni said. "It's difficult
to say to what extent there will be resolutions."
"Vietnam in this case went too far. It's up to them to
choose not to incite conflict," he added.
The Haiyang Shiyou 981 rig is drilling between the Paracel
Islands, which are occupied by China, and the Vietnamese coast.
Vietnam has said the rig is in its 200-nautical mile
exclusive economic zone and on its continental shelf, while
China says it is operating within its waters.
The rig's deployment triggered anti-Chinese riots in Vietnam
last month in which four people were killed during a rampage of
destruction and looting of factories believed to be owned by
Chinese companies. Many of the factories were Taiwanese-owned.
China has demanded Vietnam provide compensation for damage
caused in the riots and punish those responsible.
Vietnam detained several hundred people in the aftermath of
the violence. Around a dozen people have been tried and given
jail terms of up to three years.
Prime Minister Dung last month said his government was
considering taking legal action against China following
deployment of the rig. That drew an angry response from Beijing.
China has said the rig will explore in the area until
mid-August.
Beijing claims about 90 percent of the South China Sea, but
parts of the potentially energy-rich waters are also subject to
claims by the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan.
