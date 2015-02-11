BEIJING Feb 11 Chinese President Xi Jinping on
Wednesday told the head of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party he
treasured the two nations' traditional friendship, but
disagreements needed careful handling to ensure regional
stability amid an ugly dispute.
Communist parties rule both countries and trade has swelled
to $50 billion annually, but Vietnam has long been suspicious of
its giant neighbour, especially over China's increasingly
assertive claims to almost the entire South China Sea.
Anti-Chinese violence flared in Vietnam last year after a
$1-billion deepwater rig owned by China's state-run CNOOC oil
company was parked 240 km (150 miles) off the coast of Vietnam
in the South China Sea.
Since then, however, China has sought to make amends with
Vietnam, including sending senior officials to Hanoi.
"China's party and government have long set great store on
China and Vietnam's traditional friendship, and ... are willing
to promote the healthy development of ties," Xi told Nguyen Phu
Trong, general secretary of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party,
China's Foreign Ministry said.
Increasing mutual political trust, deepening cooperation and
resolving disputes were in the interest of both nations, and
helped regional peace and prosperity, Xi told Trong in his
telephone call.
Xi invited Trong to visit China this year at his earliest
convenience, while Trong invited Xi to Vietnam, the ministry
added.
It made no mention of the South China Sea.
China claims about 90 percent of the South China Sea,
displaying its reach on official maps with a so-called nine-dash
line that stretches deep into the maritime heart of Southeast
Asia.
The Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan also have
claims to parts of the potentially energy-rich waters that are
crossed by key global shipping lanes.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)