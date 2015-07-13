BEIJING/HANOI, July 13 Chinese Vice Premier
Zhang Gaoli, a member of the ruling communist party's elite
Politburo Standing Committee, will visit Vietnam in mid-July,
state media said on Monday, amid tension over territorial
disputes in the South China Sea.
China's official Xinhua news agency did not give dates for
the trip, but Vietnam's Foreign Ministry said on its website
the visit would be between Thursday and Saturday. Zhang was
invited by Vietnam's ruling communist party, but no details were
given of the purpose of the visit.
China's increasingly assertive moves to press sovereignty
claims in regional waters have rattled its neighbours and
aroused concern in the United States, although Beijing says it
has no hostile intent.
China has overlapping claims with Vietnam, the Philippines,
Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei in the South China Sea, through
which $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes every year.
Washington has taken advantage of the row to ramp up
diplomacy with Hanoi after China parked an oil rig unannounced
in waters that Vietnam considers its domain.
China's deployment of the rig last year, in what Vietnam
called its exclusive economic zone and on its continental shelf,
about 120 nautical miles off its coast, led to the worst
breakdown in relations since a brief border war in 1979.
U.S. President Barack Obama and the head of Vietnam's
communist party discussed concerns over China's activities in
the South China Sea during a historic White House meeting on
July 7.
(Reporting by Michael Martina in Beijing and Mai Nguyen in
Hanoi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)