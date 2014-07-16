BEIJING, July 16 China said on Wednesday that
the movement of an oil rig in waters disputed with Vietnam in
the South China Sea was not due to "outside factors".
The movement of the oil rig was in accordance with
commercial plans and had "no relation to any outside factors",
the Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted to its website.
Vietnam on Wednesday demanded that China avoid sending any
oil rigs into its territory, after one of the Asian giant's oil
rigs finished drilling near the disputed Paracel islands in the
South China Sea and was moved towards a southern Chinese
province.
