BEIJING, July 16 China's Foreign Ministry confirmed on Wednesday that a Chinese oil rig near the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea had finished its drilling operations.

"The relevant companies will .... consider work plans for the next step," the ministry said in a statement.

The rig was deployed two months ago to waters also claimed by Vietnam, straining ties between Beijing and Hanoi. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Hui Li; Editing by Paul Tait)