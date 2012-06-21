(Adds details on oil exploration, quote)
BEIJING, June 21 China on Thursday "vehemently
opposed" a Vietnamese law asserting sovereignty over islands in
disputed waters, the latest escalation in tensions over the
resource-rich South China Sea.
The row comes days after an easing in a months-long
stand-off between China and the Philippines, but shows the
persistent cycle of territorial frictions triggered by what some
see as Beijing's growing assertiveness in the area.
Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Zhijun summoned
Ambassador Nguyen Van Tho and told him that Hanoi's new law
claiming the contested Paracel and Spratly Islands was a
"serious violation" and called for an "immediate correction".
"Vietnam's Maritime Law, declaring sovereignty and
jurisdiction over the Paracel and Spratly Islands, is a serious
violation of China's territorial sovereignty. China expresses
its resolute and vehement opposition," Zhang said, according to
a Foreign Ministry statement.
The law was null and void, Zhang said, adding that China
would "resolutely defend" its sovereignty. "China demands the
Vietnamese side ... not do anything to harm relations or the
peace and stability of the South China Sea."
Vietnam's National Assembly approved the law on Thursday. It
says all foreign naval ships passing through the waters must
notify Vietnamese authorities.
China has conflicting claims with the Philippines, Vietnam,
Brunei, Malaysia and Taiwan across the South China Sea, key
shipping lanes thought to contain rich energy reserves. Vietnam
and the Philippines have been the most vocal opponents of
China's claims.
In the past few days, both Beijing and the Manila cited bad
weather after pulling back vessels from a two-month stand-off
near the Scarborough Shoal, a contested group of rocks in the
sea.
But China has spent nearly $1 billion on an ultra-deepwater
rig that appears intended to explore disputed waters.
The South China Sea is potentially the biggest flashpoint
for confrontation in Asia, and tensions have risen since the
United States adopted a policy last year to reinforce its
influence in the region.
Chinese Rear Admiral Yin Zhuo told Communist Party
mouthpiece the People's Daily website on Thursday that China was
well able to fight back in case of any provocation.
"Our navy has the absolute ability and the absolute
confidence to use arms to defend our country's sovereignty,
territorial integrity and maritime rights ... We're just waiting
for the order," he said.
(Reporting by Michael Martina and Ben Blanchard; Additional
reporting by Hanoi newsroom; Editing by Nick Macfie)