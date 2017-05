China's President Xi Jinping (L) stands next to Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh during a wreath-laying ceremony at the mausoleum of late Vietnamese revolutionary leader Ho Chi Minh in Hanoi, Vietnam, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

BEIJING China and Vietnam have agreed to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea and not take any acts that "complicate" the issue, Chinese state television reported on Friday.

The agreement came at the end of a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Vietnam.

