SHANGHAI Dec 27 Senior Chinese and Vietnamese
officials have agreed to settle their maritime disputes without
resorting to "megaphone diplomacy", the official Xinhua news
service said on Saturday.
The agency's report follows a meeting in Hanoi on Friday
between Chinese political advisor Yu Zhengsheng and Vietnamese
Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, and it comes as Beijing backs
off from aggressive attempts to press its territorial claims in
the South China Sea.
"Megaphone diplomacy can only trigger volatility in public
opinion, which should be avoided by both sides," the report
quoted Yu as saying.
"The maritime issue is highly complicated and sensitive,
which requires negotiations to manage and control differences,"
he said.
Although major trading partners and sharing the same nominal
commitment to communism, China and Vietnam have a long history
of distrust and conflict, including a short war in 1978 when
Chinese troops invaded Vietnam in response to Hanoi's invasion
of Cambodia, run at the time by the China-backed genocidal Khmer
Rouge regime.
Both governments, which lay claim to revolutionary
credentials of resistance to foreign invaders, must also placate
their respective nationalists demanding more aggressive defence
of territory.
The conflict has been aggravated in recent years as China
has grown more assertive about its claims in South China Sea,
which set China's sea border hundreds of kilometres south of its
land mass to hug most Vietnam's coast.
China pressed those claims dramatically early in 2014 by
placing an oil drilling rig in waters claimed by Vietnam, then
confronted Vietnamese vessels attempting to approach the
platform with water cannon and ramming tactics.
Vietnamese citizens reacted by trashing Chinese factories
(and factories they mistook for Chinese) inside Vietnam, and the
government moved to warm military ties with the U.S. and also
bought two Kilo-class attack submarines from Russia as a
deterrent.
Beijing has since removed the oil rig and has signalled it
wants better relations with Vietnam. China has recently launched
initiatives for a regional investment bank and an
infrastructure fund that would position it as a benevolent
driver of regional economic development.
