BEIJING, July 14 China hopes Vietnam will
exercise restraint and be prudent in its use of trade remedy
measures, its commerce ministry said on Thursday in response to
a Vietnamese announcement it will investigate safeguards against
imported colour-coated steel sheet.
The investigation should be transparent, comply with World
Trade Organization (WTO) procedures and protect Chinese
companies' rights, China's Ministry of Commerce said on its
website.
Difficulties in the steel industry were mainly due to weak
global demand, it said, citing unidentified ministry officials,
and protectionist measures did not address its fundamental
problems.
China has found itself in an increasing number of disputes
with trading partners that accuse it of dumping subsidised
exports.
China's steel exports have increased this year as domestic
demand weakens and China finds itself with a big production
overhang.
The ministry said on Wednesday the United States had
deliberately misinterpreted WTO rules after the U.S. Commerce
Department found in favour of subsidy rates for Chinese steel.
(Reporting by Elias Glenn; Editing by Robert Birsel)