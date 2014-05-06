* U.S. calls Chinese action "provocative and unhelpful"
* Vietnam and China both claim waters where structure
located
* China moves causing alarm among smaller regional players
(Adds comment for U.S. State Department)
By Greg Torode
HONG KONG, May 6 The United States on Tuesday
sharply criticized the movement of a huge Chinese oil rig that
Vietnam says has entered its waters, the latest show of
Beijing's growing assertiveness to raise alarm among smaller
countries in the region.
The Vietnamese accusation came days after U.S. President
Barack Obama visited Asia to underline his commitment to allies
there, including Japan and the Philippines who are themselves
locked in territorial disputes with China.
Obama, promoting a strategic "pivot" toward the Asia-Pacific
region, also visited South Korea and Malaysia, but not China.
Vietnam has condemned the operation of the deepwater
drilling rig in what it says are its waters in the South China
Sea, and told China's state-run oil company to remove it.
In Washington, U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki
told reporters: "Given the recent history of tensions in the
South China Sea, China's decision to operate its oil rig in
disputed waters is provocative and unhelpful to the maintenance
of peace and stability in the region."
"These events point to the need for claimants to clarify
their claims in accordance with international law, and reach an
agreement ... about what types of activities should be
permissible within disputed areas," she added.
Vietnam also protested the move.
"Vietnam cannot accept this, and resolutely protests this
action by China," the foreign ministry said on its website,
summarizing comments by Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime
Minister Pham Binh Minh, who spoke to his Chinese counterpart by
telephone on Tuesday.
"We request China pulls out the ... rig and all vessels from
this area ... Vietnam will take all suitable and necessary
measures to protect our legitimate rights and interests."
A ministry official said the two countries had been in
direct talks about the issue since Sunday, but did not say how
China had responded to Vietnam's requests. China has said the
rig was operating completely within its waters.
Daniel Russel, Assistant U.S. Secretary of State for East
Asian and Pacific Affairs, said the United States was looking
into the matter, but urged caution from all sides.
"We believe that it is critically important for each of the
claimant countries to exercise care and restraint," he told
Reuters during a visit to Hong Kong ahead of a previously
scheduled trip to Hanoi on Wednesday.
"The global economy is too fragile and regional stability is
too important to be put at risk over short term economic
advantage."
China claims almost the entire oil- and gas-rich South China
Sea, rejecting rival claims to parts of it from Vietnam, the
Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia and Brunei. It also has a separate
maritime dispute with Japan.
EXCLUSION ZONE
Its claims coincide with growing diplomatic and military
influence in the region and have raised fears of possible
conflict.
The Maritime Safety Administration of China (MSAC) announced
on its website on Saturday that all vessels should keep one mile
(1.6 km) away from the rig, called the Haiyang Shiyou 981. It
expanded that to three miles on Monday.
The $1 billion rig is owned by China's state-run CNOOC oil
company and it had been drilling south of Hong Kong.
On Sunday, Vietnam said the coordinates of the rig put it in
Vietnam's exclusive economic zone and on its continental shelf,
about 120 nautical miles off its coast.
But, like other Asian nations involved in territorial
disputes with China, Vietnam appears to have limited options
when dealing with the emerging superpower.
The Philippines said last month that the United States had a
treaty obligation to help in case of an attack on its territory
or armed forces in the South China Sea, although Obama did not
say categorically that Washington would do so.
In 1992, Vietnam sent naval vessels into an area where China
signed a contract with a U.S. firm to develop oil and natural
gas in what it said were its waters.
"From 1992 until now, I haven't seen any action from Vietnam
stronger than that," said a Vietnamese academic who specializes
in South China Sea affairs.
"My guess is either this action from China is to send a
message to the United States after Obama's Asia visit, or to
direct the community to this topic to distract them from the
terror in Xinjiang."
China's nervousness about Islamist militancy has grown since
a car burst into flames on the edge of Beijing's Tiananmen
Square in October and 29 people were stabbed to death in March
in the southwestern city of Kunming.
The government blamed militants from the far-western region
of Xinjiang for both attacks.
China routinely sends patrols into the South China Sea,
mostly involving the coast guard and civilian maritime
protection force rather than the navy.
But the positioning of such a large structure in disputed
waters was seen by some analysts as a significant escalation in
the dispute.
Singapore-based South China Sea expert Ian Storey said the
rig movement risked a "potentially very dangerous scenario."
"There have been standoffs with survey ships in the past,
but this is something new," said Storey of the Institute of
South East Asian Studies.
"There's been a great deal of speculation about how China
would use this expensive new rig and it seems we now have the
answer. It puts Vietnam in a very difficult position."
"They will have to respond to a challenge to their
sovereignty, and when they do, China will be sure to make a
counter move, so we are in a situation where a potentially very
dangerous scenario could unfold."
China's Global Times, an influential tabloid published by
the ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily, wrote in
an editorial on Tuesday that China should show a "firm attitude"
towards Vietnam.
"China follows a moderate policy. But no country can always
show a smiling face to the world. China shouldn't be angered
easily, but if its interests are infringed upon, a strong
retaliatory move should be expected," it said.
(Additional reporting by Nguyen Phuong Linh in Hanoi, Ben
Blanchard in Beijing and Arshad Mohammed in Washington; Writing
by Nick Macfie; Editing by Mike Collett-White and Chris Reese)