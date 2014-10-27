BEIJING Oct 27 China will seek to improve
intelligence gathering and information coordination with an
amendment to its anti-terror law, state media said on Monday,
following an upsurge in violence in the far western region of
Xinjiang.
Hundreds have died in the past two years or so in Xinjiang
in unrest blamed by Beijing on Islamists who want to establish a
separate state called East Turkestan.
Rights groups and exiles though blame Beijing's repressive
policies for stoking resentment among the Muslim Uighur people
who call Xinjiang home.
China's anti-terror law will probably be amended this week
to set up a national anti-terrorism intelligence system and a
platform for sharing information across government departments,
the official Xinhua news agency reported.
Improving China's anti-terror law will also assist in
bettering international cooperation in the fight, it added.
"Our country is facing a serious and complex struggle
against terrorism," Xinhua said.
Some recent attacks in Xinjiang have pointed to serious
intelligence failures despite the massive security presence
there, including a bomb and knife attack at a train station in
April that happened as President Xi Jinping was wrapping up a
visit to the area.
China has traditionally had a problem gaining cooperation
with Western countries in its fight against terror because of
concerns about human rights.
Other parts of the law set for amendment will focus on the
"management" of the Internet, the transport of dangerous
materials and border controls, Xinhua added, without providing
details.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Ryan Woo)