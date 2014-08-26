(Adds Volkswagen and JV not available for comment)
SHANGHAI Aug 26 China's corruption watchdog
said on Tuesday it is investigating one former and one current
executive at Volkswagen AG's Chinese venture,
FAW-Volkswagen Automotive Co Ltd, for "seriously violating the
law."
The announcement, posted on website of the Central
Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of
China, identified the two as former deputy general manager Li Wu
and Zhou Chun, deputy general manager of the joint venture's
Audi sales division.
Officials at Volkswagen in China, FAW and FAW-Volkswagen
could not be reached for comment. Efforts to reach Li and Zhou
for comment were unsuccessful.
The statement said the investigation comes after the
watchdog recently launched a special inspection at FAW Group
Corp.
The joint venture with state-owned FAW is one of the two
car-making ventures the German automaker has in China.
Volkswagen's luxury brand Audi and other foreign brands like
Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz and Fiat SpA's
Chrysler have been under investigation in China over their
pricing practices as Beijing steps up enforcement of its
anti-monopoly laws.
Earlier this month the National Development and Reform
Commission (NDRC), China's price regulator, said it would punish
Audi and Chrysler for monopoly practices.
It was not immediately clear if the two probes were related.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Matt
Driskill)