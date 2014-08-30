(Corrects headline and lead to say that executive is from FAW
Group Corporation, not FAW-Volkswagen Automotive Co Ltd )
BEIJING Aug 30 China's anti-graft watchdog has
said it is investigating a former senior executive at FAW Group
Corp. for corruption, the latest target in a
widening probe against the company.
State-owned FAW has a joint venture with Volkswagen AG
. The joint venture is one of the two car-making
ventures the German automaker has in China.
An Dewu, FAW's former deputy general manager, was
investigated for "suspected serious violations of the law", the
ruling Chinese Communist Party's discipline watchdog said late
on Friday.
The brief report did not give any details of the
investigation. In China, the term "serious violations of the
law" can be used to denote corruption. It was not possible to
contact An or any of his representatives.
Officials at FAW could not be reached for comment. Li
Pengcheng, a spokesman for FAW-Volkswagen, said he "does not
know" anything about the investigation and referred all queries
to FAW.
The investigation into An was announced several days after
China's corruption watchdog, the Central Commission for
Discipline Inspection, said it was investigating another former
and one current executive at the company for "seriously
violating the law".
Volkswagen's luxury brand Audi and other foreign brands like
Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz and Fiat SpA's
Chrysler have been under investigation in China over their
pricing practices as Beijing steps up enforcement of its
anti-monopoly laws.
Earlier this month, the National Development and Reform
Commission (NDRC), China's price regulator, said it would punish
Audi and Chrysler for monopoly practices.
It was not immediately clear if the two probes were related.
Separately, the party's corruption watchdog said late on
Friday it is also investigating Ren Runhou, the vice governor of
northern Shanxi province, for "suspected serious violations of
the law". Ren is the latest target amid an intensifying
crackdown on graft in the province.
President Xi Jinping has said endemic corruption threatens
the Communist Party's very survival and has vowed to go after
high-flying "tigers" as well as lowly "flies".
