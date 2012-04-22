Motor racing-We are not lost, says Honda F1 head
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
BEIJING, April 22 German carmaker Volkswagen may build more factories in Western China after announcing plans to set up a new plant in Xinjiang province, the company's sales chief, Christian Klingler said on Sunday at a reception of the Beijing auto show.
"We believe there is great potential for car sales in Western China," he said. "The new plant (in Xinjiang) is going to be only one part of our 'go west' strategy."
Chinese Premier Wen Jiaobing is expected to sign the deal on Monday in Germany to build the Xinjiang factory with Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer)
ROME, June 10 Italian private broadcaster Mediaset said on Saturday it would not bid for the television rights to transmit Italy's Serie A soccer matches for the seasons from 2018-2021.