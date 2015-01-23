BEIJING Jan 23 China on Friday said it had not
significantly raised civil servants' wages, denying state media
reports and a government document that the wages were raised in
October.
The document, dated Jan. 12 and seen by Reuters, showed
wages were raised at least 31 percent.
Asked about the reports at a press conference, Li Zhong, a
spokesman for the Ministry of Human Resources and Social
Security, said: "The information is not the truth."
He added there was still a process ahead to determine the
nature of any future wage hikes.
Beijing is working to combat corruption and lift the
spending power of millions as the country seeks to boost
consumption. Low pay for civil servants is one of the main
drivers of corruption as workers seek supplementary income,
critics say.
Li said local governments still must sort out how to
implement any future salary hikes, and other problems, like
weeding out compensation for people who don't actually work at
government agencies but are listed as staff, should take
priority.
Hu Xiaoyi, vice minister at the ministry, told reporters on
Monday that the cabinet had agreed to "adjust" the basic wages
of civil servants.
As part of the revision, subsidies and performance bonuses
for government workers would be frozen, the document said.
The monthly salary of ordinary government workers is as low
as 510 yuan ($82), while the standard monthly salary of China's
most senior leaders, including President Xi Jinping, starts from
5,250 yuan ($845), the document showed.
