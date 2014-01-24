HONG KONG Jan 24 A state-owned Chinese TV
station which has run a string of stories criticising foreign
firms has accused U.S. retailer Wal-Mart of
circumventing its quality control process and fast-tracking some
products with higher profit margins.
The report by China Central Television (CCTV) was based on
an interview with an anonymous former Wal-Mart employee and
cited more than 200 documents dating from 2006 that referenced a
"special approval process" and mentioned alcohol suppliers that
did not have production permits.
Wal-Mart, the world's No. 1 retailer, said it keeps a close
watch over its supply chain and only uses its special approvals
process in specific circumstances, such as when a supplier
changes the size of a product or switches distribution agents.
"Our special approval process is used to accelerate listing
items from suppliers we already do business with. The process
requires three levels of management approval on an item by item,
supplier by supplier basis. This ensures that we do not sell
fake or inferior products nor we compromise the welfare or
safety of our customers," Wal-Mart said in a statement.
"In the past year we have stopped selling hundreds of items
that we believe fall short of the quality expectation our
customers deserve," the company added.
CCTV 13, the broadcaster's Chinese language news channel,
functions both as a mouthpiece for the ruling Communist Party
and a platform for news reports.
Wal-Mart is the latest in a series of foreign companies it
has taken to task on issues ranging from pricing to poor quality
products and shoddy customer service.
Companies it has criticised include coffee chain Starbucks
, consumer electronics groups Apple and Samsung
, the KFC restaurants of Yum Brands Inc,
drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline and carmakers Audi
, Subaru, and Jaguar Land Rover.
However, its reports have had mixed results.
While Apple apologised to Chinese customers for poor
communication over its warranty policy and changed some of the
terms following a critical CCTV broadcast, the station's report
on Starbucks was mocked by Chinese internet users and criticised
by economic experts.
Wal-Mart operates more than 400 stores and warehouses in
China and competes with market leaders Sun Art Retail Group Ltd
and China Resources Enterprise Ltd, which in
August teamed up with Britain's Tesco.
This is not the first time Wal-Mart has had trouble with
Chinese authorities. In 2011, China fined Wal-Mart, along with
France's Carrefour, a combined 9.5 million yuan ($1.6
million) for manipulating product prices.
Wal-Mart was also fined that year in China for selling duck
meat past its expiry date.
Earlier this year, the U.S. group apologised after a Chinese
supplier of donkey meat snacks was found to have mixed fox meat
into the product.